Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) Shares Up 1.4%

Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.92. 447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Franklin FTSE China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

