USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM) Shares Down 0%

Shares of USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.16 and last traded at $49.16. 4,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 19,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.