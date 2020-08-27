VelocityShares Daily 4X Long AUD vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UAUD) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long AUD vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UAUD)’s stock price rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.89. Approximately 1,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86.

