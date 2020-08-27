Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns Media Impact Rating of -1.60

Media headlines about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a news impact score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alibaba Group’s analysis:
- Elite group stands to win big in Alibaba-backed Ant’s mega IPO (straitstimes.com)
- Julian Robertson's Top 2nd-Quarter Trades (finance.yahoo.com)
- Alibaba’s Payment Affiliate Ant Group Prepares for $30 Billion IPO (insidebitcoins.com)
- JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Stock a Buy: China’s 2nd Largest E-commerce Company Growing Fast (BABA) (marketbeat.com)
- Taiwan Orders E-Commerce Firm To Divest Chinese Internet Giant Alibaba Group’s Ownership Stake (forbes.com)
BABA opened at $291.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $702.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $161.68 and a 12-month high of $292.48.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.99.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
