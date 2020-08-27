Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns Media Impact Rating of -1.60

Media headlines about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a news impact score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

BABA opened at $291.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $702.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $161.68 and a 12-month high of $292.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

