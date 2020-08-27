Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earns News Sentiment Score of -4.00

Media headlines about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Boeing’s ranking:

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.38.

Shares of BA stock opened at $171.90 on Thursday. Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.