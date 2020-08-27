CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -4.60

News articles about CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CEMATRIX earned a news sentiment score of -4.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CEMATRIX stock opened at C$0.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 million and a PE ratio of -28.67. CEMATRIX has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.43.

Get CEMATRIX alerts:

Separately, M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CEMATRIX in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.