Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Down 9.1% Following Insider Selling

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) shares fell 9.1% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $73.05 and last traded at $76.39. 785,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 292,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.04.

Specifically, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $477,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $101,613,307.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,614,242.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,748,329 shares of company stock valued at $143,358,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average is $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 92.12 and a current ratio of 92.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.20.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 901,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,878,000 after purchasing an additional 686,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 116.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,553,000 after buying an additional 587,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,171,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 320,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 14,820,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 296,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 296,409 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

