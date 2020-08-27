Eldorado Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 12,786 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 696% compared to the average volume of 1,607 call options.

EGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.92 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 693,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 169,499 shares in the last quarter. 52.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

