Energizer Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,009 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,472% compared to the typical volume of 255 call options.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,322.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth $607,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth $9,674,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Energizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENR opened at $47.92 on Thursday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENR. Cfra downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

