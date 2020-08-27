Lions Gate Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,635 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 961% compared to the average daily volume of 437 call options.

Shares of NYSE LGF.A opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGF.A. Cfra cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

