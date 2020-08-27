Livent Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,590 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 451% compared to the typical daily volume of 652 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 42.1% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 19.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after buying an additional 895,843 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 11.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTHM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Shares of LTHM opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Livent had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

