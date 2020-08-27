Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,368 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,782% compared to the average volume of 78 put options.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 181.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth about $35,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 668.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,908 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

