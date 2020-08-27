Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,368 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,782% compared to the average volume of 78 put options.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 181.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth about $35,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 668.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,908 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alibaba Group Earns Media Impact Rating of -1.60
Alibaba Group Earns Media Impact Rating of -1.60
Boeing Earns News Sentiment Score of -4.00
Boeing Earns News Sentiment Score of -4.00
CEMATRIX Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -4.60
CEMATRIX Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -4.60
Karuna Therapeutics Shares Down 9.1% Following Insider Selling
Karuna Therapeutics Shares Down 9.1% Following Insider Selling
Eldorado Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Eldorado Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Energizer Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Energizer Sees Unusually Large Options Volume


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report