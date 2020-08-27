Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 11,193 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 540% compared to the average daily volume of 1,748 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 23.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 19.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473,296 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,203 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.49.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.77.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

