Cerner Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,762 call options on the company. This is an increase of 825% compared to the typical daily volume of 623 call options.

CERN opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Cerner has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.48.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,960 shares of company stock worth $2,143,034. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.