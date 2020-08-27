PTC Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,765 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,334% compared to the average volume of 197 call options.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $89.78 on Thursday. PTC has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average is $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,917 shares of company stock worth $1,460,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at $434,624,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,067,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,857 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 5,668.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,606,000 after acquiring an additional 942,441 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PTC by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,400,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PTC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,593,000 after purchasing an additional 618,269 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

