Traders Purchase Large Volume of Urban Outfitters Call Options (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 18,777 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 800% compared to the typical volume of 2,086 call options.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Shares of URBN opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.25 and a beta of 1.30. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

