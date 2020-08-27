TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a news impact score of 1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s score:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCEHY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

TCEHY opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $670.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

