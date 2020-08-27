Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $100.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $87.70 and last traded at $86.57, with a volume of 173307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.35.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.66.
In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $5,906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,659,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 649,635 shares of company stock worth $44,023,536. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.21. The company has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a PE ratio of 162.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
