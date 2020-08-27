Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $100.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $87.70 and last traded at $86.57, with a volume of 173307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.35.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.66.

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $5,906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,659,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 649,635 shares of company stock worth $44,023,536. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $769,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 841,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,541 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.21. The company has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a PE ratio of 162.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

