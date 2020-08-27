Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Price Up 8.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s stock price rose 8.2% during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $242.00 to $330.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Facebook traded as high as $304.67 and last traded at $303.91. Approximately 68,544,906 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 23,885,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.82.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,987 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

