Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) rose 5.7% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.50. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hudbay Minerals traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 812,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,551,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -5.26%.

About Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

