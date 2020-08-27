Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -2.50

Media coverage about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a news impact score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Facebook’s score:

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $303.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.