Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.80, but opened at $24.46. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 196,067 shares trading hands.

The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -631.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

