Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.75, but opened at $14.75. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pure Storage shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 405,928 shares traded.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.05.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $252,946.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,990.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,086 shares of company stock worth $3,425,161. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $47,950,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $47,950,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 34.5% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 14,182,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,441,000 after buying an additional 3,638,957 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Pure Storage by 82.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,722,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,389,000 after buying an additional 2,587,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,395,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alibaba Group Earns Media Impact Rating of -1.60
Alibaba Group Earns Media Impact Rating of -1.60
Boeing Earns News Sentiment Score of -4.00
Boeing Earns News Sentiment Score of -4.00
CEMATRIX Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -4.60
CEMATRIX Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -4.60
Karuna Therapeutics Shares Down 9.1% Following Insider Selling
Karuna Therapeutics Shares Down 9.1% Following Insider Selling
Eldorado Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Eldorado Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Energizer Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Energizer Sees Unusually Large Options Volume


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report