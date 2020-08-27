Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.75, but opened at $14.75. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pure Storage shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 405,928 shares traded.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.05.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $252,946.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,990.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,086 shares of company stock worth $3,425,161. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $47,950,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $47,950,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 34.5% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 14,182,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,441,000 after buying an additional 3,638,957 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Pure Storage by 82.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,722,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,389,000 after buying an additional 2,587,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,395,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

