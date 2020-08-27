Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Trading Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) shares were up 6.2% on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $21.00. The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 339,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 102,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, CRO Bari A. Harlam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,287.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Petersen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $176,955.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,450 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Mohawk Group by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 103,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,469 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Mohawk Group Company Profile (NYSE:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

