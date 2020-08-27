Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $1.93. Geron shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 273,176 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell acquired 17,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $30,172.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

GERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 19,251.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 1,483.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.