Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Trading Up 21.6% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) were up 21.6% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $62.38 and last traded at $58.15. Approximately 15,694,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 3,043,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.82.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $709,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,351,099.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,489,305.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,047.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,832 shares of company stock worth $14,759,699. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,023,000 after acquiring an additional 246,155 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

