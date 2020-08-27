Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $14.60. Nordstrom shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 284,909 shares.

The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 457,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

