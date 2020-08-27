Urban Outfitters Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,576 put options on the company. This is an increase of 967% compared to the typical volume of 429 put options.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 413.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -631.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

