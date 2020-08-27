Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 16,162 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,060% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,393 call options.

PLCE stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $275.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Childrens Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.31.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 825.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 812,388 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 967.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 446,634 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 723.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 239,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,329 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 436,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 185,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,221 shares during the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

