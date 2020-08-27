Traders Buy High Volume of Childrens Place Put Options (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,725 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,231% compared to the average daily volume of 430 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.31.

Childrens Place stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62. Childrens Place has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $95.53.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.50 million. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Childrens Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Childrens Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Childrens Place by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Childrens Place by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Childrens Place by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

