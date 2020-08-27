Traders Buy High Volume of Childrens Place Put Options (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,725 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,231% compared to the average daily volume of 430 put options.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.31.
Childrens Place stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62. Childrens Place has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $95.53.
In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Childrens Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Childrens Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Childrens Place by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Childrens Place by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Childrens Place by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
About Childrens Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
Featured Story: Overbought
