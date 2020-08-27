OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

OTCMKTS:OTSKY opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system disorders, oncology, cardiovascular-renal, infectious disease, dermatological disease, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, surgical aid and regenerative, allergy/immunology, and urology.

