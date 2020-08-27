Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.80 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 127.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROGFF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target on shares of Roxgold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Roxgold in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Roxgold to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

ROGFF opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. Roxgold has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.34.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in Séguéla gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup
OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup
RECKITT BENCKIS/S Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
RECKITT BENCKIS/S Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Roxgold
Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Roxgold
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup
Zurich Insurance Group Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
Zurich Insurance Group Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
Comparing SMITHS GRP PLC/S & VirTra Systems
Comparing SMITHS GRP PLC/S & VirTra Systems


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report