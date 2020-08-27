Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)

Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.80 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 127.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROGFF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target on shares of Roxgold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Roxgold in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Roxgold to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Roxgold alerts:

ROGFF opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. Roxgold has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.34.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in Séguéla gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.