Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sawai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. manufactures, sells, imports, and exports pharmaceutical products. It offers drugs in various formulations, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injections, tapes, ophthalmic/nasal solutions, syrups, etc. in the therapeutic areas of cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, blood/body fluid, other metabolic, antibiotics, central nervous system, antiallergics, chemotherapeutics, vitamins, anti-cancer, etc.

The Fly

