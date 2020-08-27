Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
