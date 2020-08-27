Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ZFSVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ZFSVF opened at $374.18 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $259.50 and a 1-year high of $447.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.06.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.