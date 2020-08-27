Head-To-Head Survey: Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) vs. Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Insulet alerts:

This table compares Insulet and Invivo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $738.20 million 19.16 $11.60 million $0.19 1,133.84 Invivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.83 million N/A N/A

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Invivo Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Insulet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Insulet has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Insulet and Invivo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 1 11 8 0 2.35 Invivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insulet presently has a consensus target price of $223.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.51%. Given Insulet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Insulet is more favorable than Invivo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Invivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 2.20% 10.96% 1.81% Invivo Therapeutics N/A -129.02% -93.36%

Summary

Insulet beats Invivo Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod. It sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, Israel, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Invivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has research collaboration with the Q Therapeutics, Inc. for the evaluation of the combination of PLGA-PLL based Neuro-Spinal Scaffold with adult neural progenitor cells, including those from induced pluripotent stem cells. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.