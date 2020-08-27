Analysts Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report sales of $26.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.96 million. Omeros posted sales of $29.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $82.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.05 million to $83.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $82.41 million, with estimates ranging from $9.79 million to $155.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million.

OMER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of OMER opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. Omeros has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Omeros by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Omeros by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omeros by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,485,000 after buying an additional 162,255 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Omeros by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

