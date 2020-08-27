Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:SAVE) Insider Acquires £20,886.60 in Stock

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:SAVE) insider David Clarkson acquired 208,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £20,886.60 ($27,292.04).

The company has a market cap of $69.21 million and a PE ratio of -6.77. Jersey Oil and Gas Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 28.50 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.49.

Get Jersey Oil and Gas alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jersey Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Savannah Energy Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. The company was formerly known as Savannah Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Savannah Energy Plc in April 2020.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.