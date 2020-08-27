Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 16,106 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical volume of 7,669 call options.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 200.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 56,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XSPA opened at $2.68 on Thursday. XpresSpa Group has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 384.80% and a negative net margin of 258.04%.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

