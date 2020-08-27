INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ingenico S.A. operates as a provider of payment solutions. It offers solutions for electronic payment transactions including hardware, software and services across all channels (point of sale, mobile, online). The Company operates under through three businesses, Smart Terminals, Payment Services and Mobile Solutions. Ingenico operates smart terminals under the Ingenico Smart terminals brand. It offers Ingenico Payment Services for digital transactions that enable merchants manage, collect, secure their payments, and prevent fraud on any digital transaction. The Company provides an end-to-end mobile commerce platform enabling customers of various sizes to deliver enterprise level mobile point of sale solutions under the Ingenico Mobile Solutions brand name. Ingenico S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS INGIY opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. INGENICO/ADR has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

