Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:FPAC)

HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:FPAC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,067 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,940% compared to the average daily volume of 68 call options.

NASDAQ:FPAC opened at $11.55 on Thursday. HL Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $15.93.

About HL Acquisitions

Far Point Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on merger, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

