First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.13 Million

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to post sales of $13.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.44 million. First Community reported sales of $12.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $51.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $52.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.32 million, with estimates ranging from $50.30 million to $52.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. First Community had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

FCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 9.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 128,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 15.8% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 363,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 49,602 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

First Community stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. First Community’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

