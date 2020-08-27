Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,101 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average daily volume of 2,793 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $342.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $360.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.51. The company has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.06.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

