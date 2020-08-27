Analysts Expect Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.80 Million

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) to announce $14.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chromadex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.91 million to $16.00 million. Chromadex posted sales of $12.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full year sales of $60.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.02 million to $62.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $82.41 million, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $87.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chromadex.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chromadex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chromadex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chromadex by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chromadex by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chromadex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chromadex by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Chromadex has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $318.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

