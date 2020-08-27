Zacks: Analysts Expect Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $496.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) will report sales of $496.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Corelogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $488.33 million and the highest is $500.54 million. Corelogic reported sales of $458.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corelogic.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Compass Point cut Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stephens cut Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $66.46 on Thursday. Corelogic has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Corelogic’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $253,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $162,849.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth $2,464,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 150,940 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

