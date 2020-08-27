Analysts Expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $649.15 Million

Equities analysts expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to post $649.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $699.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $601.10 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $701.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,137,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,285 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,831,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after buying an additional 184,599 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 43.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,725,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,508,000 after purchasing an additional 821,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,379,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,550,000 after purchasing an additional 105,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.41. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

