$8.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) will announce sales of $8.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.10 billion and the highest is $8.58 billion. Coca-Cola posted sales of $9.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $32.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 billion to $33.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.82 billion to $36.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

NYSE:KO opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after buying an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Coca-Cola by 753.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,893 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

