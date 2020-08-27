Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report sales of $30.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.78 million to $37.20 million. Acorda Therapeutics posted sales of $47.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $117.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.03 million to $124.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $99.83 million, with estimates ranging from $62.08 million to $151.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.27. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 138.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 29,224 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACOR stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

