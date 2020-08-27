Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post $213.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $209.24 million to $219.66 million. Cognex reported sales of $183.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $725.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $716.92 million to $735.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $810.12 million, with estimates ranging from $769.81 million to $832.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.82.

In other Cognex news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,895,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $333,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,022 shares of company stock valued at $24,188,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cognex has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

