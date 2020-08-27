Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.26 Million

Analysts expect Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report $14.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.33 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $10.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $64.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.90 million to $65.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $81.16 million, with estimates ranging from $78.30 million to $84.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASPU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In other news, Director Sanford Rich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 11,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $95,118.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $155,143.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,968 shares of company stock worth $210,316 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.45 million, a PE ratio of -40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.