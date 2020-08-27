$5.83 Million in Sales Expected for Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ:PFNX) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ:PFNX) to post $5.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pfenex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.60 million. Pfenex reported sales of $15.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfenex will report full-year sales of $17.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $31.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $72.65 million, with estimates ranging from $62.80 million to $85.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pfenex.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Pfenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. William Blair lowered Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PFNX opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Pfenex has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

